'The only way to prove it wasn't a fluke is to do it again' - Martin Brassil relishing Galopin Des Champs rematch with Fastorslow
Martin Brassil cannot wait for Sunday's rematch between Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs, playfully suggesting the only way to prove there was no fluke about his horse's defeat of the Gold Cup winner in the Punchestown equivalent was to go and do it again.
The Kildare-based trainer is well aware of the size of the task facing his Fastorslow in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, as lined up in opposition are the 17-time champion trainer Willie Mullins, six-time champion jockey Paul Townend and a 179-rated six-time Grade 1 winner.
Nevertheless, the two horses' head-to-head reads one apiece, with Galopin Des Champs getting the better of Fastorslow when winning the John Durkan last December before the form was reversed in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.
- Gavin Cromwell takes chance with Punchestown plan as Flooring Porter prepares to kick off huge period
- All systems go for Galopin Des Champs says Willie Mullins with Fastorslow rematch on the cards at Punchestown
- Galopin Des Champs and State Man on course for comeback runs this weekend - who is entered to take them on?
- Cotswold Chase an option for Gerri Colombe with Gordon Elliott expecting 'big improvement'
- 'It's here to stay' - inaugural Navan Racing Festival hailed a resounding success
