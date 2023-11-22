Racing Post logo
'The only way to prove it wasn't a fluke is to do it again' - Martin Brassil relishing Galopin Des Champs rematch with Fastorslow

Fastorslow (right) went past Bravemansgame after the last to win the Punchestown Gold Cup
Fastorslow (right): Punchestown winner one apiece against Gold Cup hero Galopin Des ChampsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Martin Brassil cannot wait for Sunday's rematch between Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs, playfully suggesting the only way to prove there was no fluke about his horse's defeat of the Gold Cup winner in the Punchestown equivalent was to go and do it again.

The Kildare-based trainer is well aware of the size of the task facing his Fastorslow in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, as lined up in opposition are the 17-time champion trainer Willie Mullins, six-time champion jockey Paul Townend and a 179-rated six-time Grade 1 winner.

Nevertheless, the two horses' head-to-head reads one apiece, with Galopin Des Champs getting the better of Fastorslow when winning the John Durkan last December before the form was reversed in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 22 November 2023inIreland

Last updated 19:48, 22 November 2023

