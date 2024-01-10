The next Noble Yeats? Willie Mullins and Paul Byrne plotting same route from Wetherby to Aintree with smart novice

The all-conquering connections of novice chaser Meetingofthewaters are hoping he can be the next Noble Yeats as they attempt to follow the same path from the Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby this weekend to the Grand National at Aintree in April – via the Cheltenham Festival.

Paul Byrne famously came up with the masterplan to win the National with a seven-year-old novice before selling the Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats to Robert Waley-Cohen after he finished second to Ahoy Senor in the Towton.

This year he is back and trying to repeat the trick with another seven-year-old novice chaser, this time trained by Emmet's uncle Willie Mullins.