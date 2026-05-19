'That won't be an easy one for Ryan!' - Ballydoyle fillies set for mouthwatering rematch as Aidan O'Brien reveals weekend plans

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The two best three-year-old fillies at Ballydoyle will be allowed to take each other on once again at the Curragh on Sunday with Aidan O'Brien revealing the intention is for True Love and Precise to clash in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas – and the master trainer thinks it won't be an easy choice for Ryan Moore.

Precise was sent off 9-5 favourite for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but O'Brien had warned punters she may need the run having had a hold-up in the spring, and she duly trailed in five lengths behind winning stablemate True Love in seventh.

O'Brien is convinced there is loads more to come from Precise this season, and thinks we will see a different horse this weekend in his quest to land the fillies' Classic for a 12th time.