Ten-time Grade 1 winner and 'incredible warrior' Un De Sceaux dies aged 18

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Un De Sceaux , a ten-time Grade 1 winner whose exuberant style lit up some of jump racing's biggest stages, has died at the age of 18.

The hugely popular chaser suffered a fatal injury in his paddock in France, where he had been enjoying retirement with his breeders since bringing the curtain down on his illustrious racing career in 2020.

Patrick Mullins, who rode Un De Sceaux to victory over stablemate Douvan in the 2018 Champion Chase at Punchestown, described the chaser as "an incredible warrior".

A dual Cheltenham Festival winner for owner Eddie O'Connell and trained for the majority of his career by Patrick's father Willie Mullins, Un De Sceaux's boundless enthusiasm made him one of the most recognisable jumpers of his generation.

Un De Sceaux (Ruby Walsh) left the field in his wake in the Ryanair Chase 2017 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Un De Sceaux was an incredible warrior who stretched every nerve and sinew in everything he did," Patrick Mullins said.

"His indomitable will to win and pinpoint jumping were a joy to behold and he gave me one of the thrills of my career when beating Douvan at Punchestown.

"Virginie Bascop [vet and work rider] harnessed his power at home which let him show his best on the track. He had a wonderful retirement but was never the type to fade slowly into old age. Memories of him will last a lifetime."

Winner of the 2015 Arkle Novices' Chase and the 2017 Ryanair Chase, Un De Sceaux amassed an outstanding record at the highest level.

His ten Grade 1 victories included three editions of the Clarence House Chase and a Tingle Creek at Sandown, while he earned more than £1.5 million in prize-money during his career.

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