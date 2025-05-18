Ted Walsh to appeal after being hit with €3,000 fine and jockey and horse suspended following running and riding inquiry

Ted Walsh is appealing against action taken by the stewards after a running and riding inquiry at Wexford on Saturday.

Walsh was fined €3,000 after Ta Na La chased home Aspire Tower in the 2m novice chase, with the odds-on favourite obliging by four and a quarter lengths.

Jockey Shane O'Callaghan, who did not use his whip, was suspended for 14 days, while Ta Na La has been suspended from running for 60 days.

The six-year-old mare was sent off at 16-1 on her first start over fences. She now has a record under rules of one win from 28 starts, the victory coming over hurdles at Bellewstown last July.

Walsh confirmed an appeal to the Racing Post on Sunday but did not wish to comment further.

The Racing Post in-running comment for Ta Na Lun's run at Wexford said: "Took keen hold, in rear, headway when not fluent 2 out, went second approaching last, kept on run-in, no match for winner."

The stewards' report read: "The raceday stewards inquired into the running and riding of Ta Na La, ridden by Shane O'Callaghan, and trained by Ted Walsh. Evidence was heard from the rider accompanied by Brendan Brady, authorised representative for the trainer.

"Shane O'Callaghan stated that his instructions, issued directly from the trainer, were to jump off and get his mount settled as she can be very free in her races. He further added he was told to get her jumping well, come home the best he could and not to use his whip.

"The raceday stewards also received a report from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board veterinary officer, who found the horse to be post-race normal. Samples were taken for further analysis.

"Having viewed the recording of the race and considered the evidence, the raceday stewards were satisfied that both rider and trainer were in breach of Rule 212.(A)(ii) in that the rider was not seen to have attempted to obtain from his mount timely, real and substantial efforts to achieve the best possible place.

"As a consequence, they suspended Shane O'Callaghan for 14 racedays, ordered that he forfeit his riding fee and fined Ted Walsh €3,000 in accordance with the guidelines and taking their clean records into account. Furthermore, they suspended Ta Na La from running for 60 days under the provisions of Rule 212C(D)."

