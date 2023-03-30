'Tahiyra gave me an incredible feel' - hotshot Chris Hayes excited about the months ahead after flying start

Last year's outstanding juvenile filly Tahiyra looks magnificent before her eagerly awaited Classic campaign according to Chris Hayes, who cannot wait to be reunited with the hot favourite for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas.

The stalls opened for the new Flat turf season in Ireland at the Curragh last weekend and Hayes took home the first big prize on offer when lunging late on Lattam in the Irish Lincoln. He is hoping that success can be the springboard for another fruitful campaign following on from his pair of Group 1 wins in 2022.

Hayes teamed up with Dermot Weld to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas last season on Homeless Songs, and she will reappear at Leopardstown next week in the Listed Heritage Stakes after a decision was made to keep her in training as a four-year-old.