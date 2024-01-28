'Surreal' feeling for syndicate with Ashroe Diamond on course for enthralling Lossiemouth clash in Mares' Hurdle
Lossiemouth sparkled at Cheltenham but the syndicate behind fellow star mare Ashroe Diamond is determined she won't have it all her own way when the two line up for what promises to be an epic showdown on day one of the festival on March 12.
Like Lossiemouth, Ashroe Diamond is trained by Willie Mullins and plundered a Grade 2 prize at Doncaster on Saturday in the colours of the Blue Blood Racing Club, a syndicate which consists of members of the Gardai and their families.
Lossiemouth holds an entry in both the Champion Hurdle and the Mares' Hurdle, but Mullins has pinpointed the latter as the target, for which she is a 4-5 shot with Ashroe Diamond second in the betting at 4-1 after her Doncaster success, ahead of fellow Mullins inmate Gala Marceau at 10-1.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Gerri Colombe set to swerve Irish Gold Cup and head straight to Cheltenham
- Planning permission granted for Tipperary all-weather track after 16-month wait
- Caldwell Construction runners to miss the Dublin Racing Festival after owners' shock exit from the sport
- Two-time Ryanair Chase hero Allaho ruled out of Cheltenham Festival through injury
- Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter to be sold as part of dispersal as owners plan to make shock exit from the sport
- Gerri Colombe set to swerve Irish Gold Cup and head straight to Cheltenham
- Planning permission granted for Tipperary all-weather track after 16-month wait
- Caldwell Construction runners to miss the Dublin Racing Festival after owners' shock exit from the sport
- Two-time Ryanair Chase hero Allaho ruled out of Cheltenham Festival through injury
- Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter to be sold as part of dispersal as owners plan to make shock exit from the sport