'Surreal' feeling for syndicate with Ashroe Diamond on course for enthralling Lossiemouth clash in Mares' Hurdle

Lossiemouth sparkled at Cheltenham but the syndicate behind fellow star mare Ashroe Diamond is determined she won't have it all her own way when the two line up for what promises to be an epic showdown on day one of the festival on March 12.

Like Lossiemouth , Ashroe Diamond is trained by Willie Mullins and plundered a Grade 2 prize at Doncaster on Saturday in the colours of the Blue Blood Racing Club, a syndicate which consists of members of the Gardai and their families.

Lossiemouth holds an entry in both the Champion Hurdle and the Mares' Hurdle, but Mullins has pinpointed the latter as the target, for which she is a 4-5 shot with Ashroe Diamond second in the betting at 4-1 after her Doncaster success, ahead of fellow Mullins inmate Gala Marceau at 10-1.