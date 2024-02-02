Supreme hope Asian Master disqualified from point win due to positive test for prohibited substance

Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Asian Master has been disqualified from his point-to-point success at Bellharbour on February 5 last year due to a positive test for a prohibited substance.

The seven-year-old is two from two for current trainer Willie Mullins and is as short as 20-1 in the ante-post betting for the Supreme after landing a novice hurdle at Navan last month in impressive style under amateur jockey Thomas Costello.

Tony Costello, father of Thomas, trained him to win two point-to-points and in his first two starts under rules when runner-up in a Cork bumper and fourth in a hunter chase at Tipperary last May. It is the first of his two wins between the flags that came under scrutiny before an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) referrals committee in December.

A blood sample after the victory tested positive for dexamethasone, which is used to treat various conditions including lameness and respiratory disease. The IHRB's head of anti-doping Dr Lynn Hillyer explained that, if detected in the plasma of a horse, it has a performance-enhancing effect and is a prohibited substance.

Costello told the panel how Asian Master was suffering from inflammatory airway disease and was treated with hyalusol through a nebuliser, while another horse under his care, Two Outta Three, was being treated with dexamethasone, also via nebuliser.

The cups were meant to be have distinctive green and blue stickers, and Costello noted that one of the cups was missing its sticker but he believed he had not mixed up the medications.

The committee, which on Thursday sent out the findings that were then published on Friday, accepted cross-contamination could occur and was satisfied it was more probable than not that the wrong medication was unknowingly administered to Asian Master.

Asian Master was disqualified from the point at Bellharbour but no restriction was imposed on him running, while connections avoided the mandatory €1,000 fine due to the committee being satisfied the substance was administered unknowingly and that all reasonable precautions were taken.

Meanwhile, at a hearing on Monday apprentice Hugh Horgan failed in his appeal against a 16-day whip ban under the totting-up rules as a result of his ride on Havana Notion , who landed a 6f handicap at Dundalk on January 16.

The raceday stewards found that Horgan used his whip excessively in imposing the ban and Horgan provided evidence that he had gone one strike over the limit for corrective purposes due to his mount's proclivity to hang. Joseph O'Brien, Horgan's employer, also presented evidence to that effect but the appeals body dismissed the action and confirmed the decision.

Horgan was hit with two separate €1,000 fines as the appeals body decided his appeal was frivolous and his evidence was misleading.

