Fastorslow and Envoi Allen out of Savills Chase due to testing ground

Fastorslow will not run in the feature Grade 1 Savills Chase (2.25 ) at Leopardstown on Thursday because of the testing ground.

The Martin Brassil-trained seven-year-old defeated Galopin Des Champs on his last two starts when landing the Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan Memorial Chase at the same track last month.

However, a chance to confirm that form for a third time will potentially have to wait until the Cheltenham Gold Cup after 11mm of rain since 6.30am on Wednesday and two days of racing at Leopardstown have contributed to what connections have decided could be too gruelling a contest.

Envoi Allen is also out of the big race for the same reason, while Janidil is a non-runner due to a temperature. There are 23 non-runners at Leopordstown, of which 19 are related to the going.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: “We remain heavy on the hurdles track and soft, soft to heavy on the chase track.

“It’s not super-deep on the chase track but it’s pretty opened up from yesterday. It’s going to ride a little tougher on the chase track today.”

There will be some minor changes to the location of the starts of the two races over fences to account for some rail movements towards the home bend on the chase track, in order to ensure that the race distances remain as advertised.

Wyer said: “The wind is going to stay with us today and tomorrow. There’s a chance of a shower or two but the bulk of the rain seems to be behind us.”

Fastorslow had been 4-1 at the time of his withdrawal. Gerri Colombe and Galopin Des Champs are 7-4 joint-favourites in the revised market for the Savills.

Fastorslow was second to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in last season's Ultima before his back-to-back Grade 1 triumphs. Fastorslow was also runner-up in the 2022 Coral Cup and he is likely to prep to go one better at the Cheltenham Festival in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Support for Asterion Forlonge as Home By The Lee on the drift for Christmas Hurdle defence

Asterion Forlonge has been clipped into 11-2 (from 13-2) to land the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle (1.50 ), the first of two Grade 1s on the third day of Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was fifth on his first start for 190 days in last month's John Durkan Memorial Chase and reverts to hurdling.

His best recent form has been over hurdles having beaten dual Cheltenham Festival winner Monkfish in a Fairyhouse Grade 2 in April before chasing home stablemate Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Champion Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown festival. That excellent runner-up effort came only 17 days after his Fairyhouse win over the same 2m7½f trip he will encounter at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Asterion Forlonge's sole Grade 1 victory came when landing a novice hurdle by nine and a half lengths at the 2020 Dublin Racing Festival so the track will not be an issue.

Home By The Lee , who landed this staying contest last year for JJ Slevin and Joseph O'Brien, is out to 3-1 (from 7-4) to defend his crown. Irish Point is a solid 5-6 favourite for Gordon Elliott, who has been responsible for three of the four Graded winners at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

Absolute Notions out of Pertemps qualifier

Absolute Notions , who disappointed when sent off the 3-1 favourite for the Sefton Novices' Hurdle, will not make his handicap debut in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle (3.00 ).

Absolute Notions: non-runner in Pertemps qualifier Credit: Patrick McCann

The Robcour-owned five-year-old was pulled up by Davy Russell on soft ground in that Grade 1 at Aintree's Grand National meeting and is a non-runner due to the heavy ground on Leopardstown's hurdles track.

Elliott will still be represented by Maxxum, who bolted up by 16 lengths to land this qualifier last season, and topweight Farouk D'alene.

There are also ten going-related non-runners at Limerick, although all five runners have stood their ground for the Grade 1 Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase (2.05 ), in which Il Etait Temps has halved into 4-1 (from 8-1) behind odds-on favourite and stablemate Gaelic Warrior.

Non-runners

Leopardstown

12.05 1 Big Chou, 9 Kings Hill, 14 Tell Us This, 20 Queen Of Seduction, 21 Rosalys

12.40 5 Top Moon, 12 Clever Currency, 14 Ahead Of The Posse, 17 Penny Jar, 20 Ragin Cajun, 21 Simpletwistoffaith, 23 Wild Hunt, 25 Hunting Brook, 28 Yulong Voice, 30 Blenheim Belle

2.25 6 Envoi Allen, 7 Fastorslow, 11 Janidil

3.00 2 Absolute Notions, 3 Ambitious Fellow, 6 Ballybawn Belter, 10 Broomfield Bijou, 14 Max Flamingo

Limerick

12.20 1 Summer Melody, 12 Shuil Na Tra, 15 But What About Me, 17 Restless Lady

12.55 6 Cleatus Poolaw

1.30 16 Moonlight Getaway, 20 Imbolc, 21 I'm For Home

2.40 2 Riaan

3.15 13 Glorious Singer

3.50 5 Gambling Glory, 9 Staffordshire Knot

