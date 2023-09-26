Storm Agnes threatens to scupper Barney Curley Charity Cup fixture at Bellewstown

Bellewstown is holding out hope that Storm Agnes doesn't derail its Barney Curley Charity Cup meeting on Wednesday, with Frankie Dettori and Willie Mullins set to renew their rivalry in the second edition of the event.

Met Eireann has warned of possible flooding, treacherous travel conditions, power outages and fallen trees, with a status yellow wind warning issued in Leinster and Munster coming into effect at 7am on Wednesday morning. Bellewstown, in County Meath, Leinster, could be hit by 15-20mm of rain during racing.

Dettori, who credits Curley as being an important mentor throughout his riding career, will maintain a captaincy role, as he did last year when he led the away team to success. His side includes Jamie Spencer and Chris Hayes, while Mullins' home team boasts champion jockey Colin Keane and Dylan Browne McMonagle among others.

The two sets of riders will accrue points in handicaps at 2.35 and 4.20 , with the event having raised more than €200,000 for Curley's charity Direct Aid for Africa (Dafa) since its inauguration last year.

Bellewstown manager Kevin Coleman said: "We’re keeping our fingers crossed with the weather. We were forecast to get 20mm of rain over the weekend and we didn’t get it. We had substantial rain on Tuesday morning but the sun was shining all through the day.

"The course is in great nick. The ground is soft but in very good condition and it has recovered very well from our summer racing. It’s all systems go and we're hoping for the best.

"Last year was very good, it was the first day of the challenge race and it came about because Frankie wasn’t riding. It worked out very well and Frankie and Willie rowed in with it. It couldn't happen without the support of owners, trainers and jockeys so we’re very grateful."

Jamie Spencer: riding at Bellewstown Credit: Daniel Smith

Admission will be free for racegoers courtesy of sponsorship from the Irish National Bookmakers Association.

"There was a golf classic on Tuesday in Baltray and that’s another event that raises a substantial amount," said Coleman. "We’re very grateful for the bookmakers to sponsor entry and it enables us to give something back to the public and the charity doesn’t suffer. We had intended to give our admission to charity but obviously now it is guaranteed."

Sligo is set to host a jumps card on Wednesday, and while the county was not issued with a weather warning, the track could expect up to 45mm of rain. The Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has not announced any inspections but has stated the situation at both tracks will be "continually monitored".

The ground at Sligo is yielding, while it is yielding to soft, soft in places at Clonmel, where a jumps fixture is scheduled for Thursday.

