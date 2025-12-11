Stayers' Hurdle hero Bob Olinger leads Henry de Bromhead's festive squad with Envoi Allen to have Gold Cup swansong

Stayers' Hurdle winner Bob Olinger is likely to begin his campaign in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown as he headlines Henry de Bromhead's team over the festive period, a squad which also features unbeaten chaser July Flower.

Bob Olinger was runner-up to Home By The Lee at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting last season and took a huge step forward at Cheltenham to land his third festival victory in the Stayers' Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore.

The ten-year-old has the option of Cheltenham's Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day, which he won last year, a course where he is four from four, but De Bromhead is leaning towards Leopardstown, given he wouldn't have to carry a Grade 1 penalty.

"Bob Olinger is in the three-mile hurdle at Leopardstown and is in good form," he said. "We're probably heading that way. There's that or the race he won a couple of seasons ago at Cheltenham. He does have a great record around Cheltenham, but he'd have a Grade 1 penalty there."

Owners Robcour have a strong hand in the staying hurdle division, with Bob Olinger, his stablemate Hiddenvalley Lake and the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo all in contention to run at Leopardstown.

Teahupoo fended off Ballyburn by a nose in a pulsating battle in last month's Hatton's Grace Hurdle and is a 7-2 chance to land successive Grade 1s, with Ballyburn heading the market at 4-5 with BoyleSports.

July Flower: "She's a mare we like a lot," says Henry de Bromhead Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bob Olinger is a 5-1 shot to make a winning reappearance, while Hiddenvalley Lake, who landed last season's Liverpool Hurdle, is a 16-1 chance.

"Hiddenvalley Lake could also go to Leopardstown," said De Bromhead. "As he showed at Aintree, where he won his Grade 1, he likes a flat, left-handed track, so he's a possibility."

July Flower created a big impression when bolting up on her debut over fences at Limerick and followed that up with another authoritative display at Cheltenham's November meeting, beating Be Aware by a length and a half under Darragh O'Keeffe.

She looks set to take on geldings again in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on December 26, for which she is a general 9-2 shot.

"July Flower will run in the Grade 1 novice over two miles," said De Bromhead. "She won well at Limerick and was good at Cheltenham in the Arkle trial. She's a mare we like a lot and she's done little wrong over fences."

The Cheveley Park-owned pair of Quilixios and Envoi Allen will not be seen over the festive period, but both have big targets locked in nonetheless.

Envoi Allen: will have his swansong in the Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Quilixios was running a huge race before falling at the last in the Champion Chase when last seen, but a setback has delayed his preparation and his sights are set on the Dublin Racing Festival.

Envoi Allen, who landed his 17th victory and tenth Grade 1 when bolting up in the Champion Chase at Down Royal last month, is likely to have his final run in March, with a first crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup an appropriate swansong for one of the staples of jump racing in recent years.

"Envoi Allen is in brilliant form," said De Bromhead. "He’s going to have his last hurrah in the Gold Cup, so we're really looking forward to that. He'll go straight there. He was so good at Down Royal, and we just said we'll keep him for it. He's getting older, so less is more for him now, and we'll try to have him primed for that.

"The Thompsons [owners] are keen to do it and we’re keen to do it. He’s entitled to give it a go. He's been unbelievable, and it's unbelievable how much he enjoys it all. Loose school him and he's like a three-year-old, he loves it."

The trainer added: "Quilixios had a little setback but he's back flying now. Sadly, we won't get him to Leopardstown as we'd have had to rush him, so we'll aim for the Dublin Racing Festival and then try to get him to the Champion Chase."

Christmas Hurdle (Leopardstown, December 28)

BoyleSports: 4-5 Ballyburn, 7-2 Teahupoo, 5 Bob Olinger, 7 Home By The Lee, 8 The Yellow Clay, 10 bar.

