'Statuette could be special' - David Jennings sets the scene for the Flat season in Ireland

Time to change tack. Eight days after Impervious gave Ireland their 18th winner at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, the Irish Flat season kicks off at the Curragh with the Paddy Power Irish Lincoln taking centre stage on what is sure to be a very informative opening day.

Given the brilliance of the Ballydoyle juveniles last season, it will be fascinating to see whether they have wintered well and if they can make the transition into Classic colts and fillies. My guess is they can.

That said, Dermot Weld has managed to unearth another potentially top-class filly in the unbeaten Tahiyra, so perhaps it won't be a Ballydoylewash in the Classics after all.