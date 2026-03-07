Racing Post logo
St Patrick's Day plan hatched in race against time to qualify Grand National hero Nick Rockett for repeat Aintree bid

Hewick (no 5) and Nick Rockett (no 3) jump the second-last fence in the Randox Grand National
Hewick and Nick Rockett (orange and black) jump the second-last fence in last year's Randox Grand NationalCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Randox Grand National hero Nick Rockett has been earmarked for a return to action at Down Royal on St Patrick's Day to beat the clock and book a ticket for the defence of his crown.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old has been absent since his Aintree heroics last April and needs to compete in at least one chase before March 24 to qualify for next month's National.

He was scratched from the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Saturday and his comeback is now pencilled in for Down Royal on March 17.

