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Sprinting fireworks, Lockinge line-up and a Classic contender to keep the faith in - what I learned from a morning at Ballydoyle

Aidan O'Brien: keeps his eye on first lot
Aidan O'Brien offered plenty of insight at BallydoyleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Aidan O'Brien opened the door to a small number of reporters on Monday morning and there was plenty to discuss away from the main news that he is again set to target the Derby and Oaks trials at Chester with some of his leading Epsom contenders.

Andrew Dietz, visiting Ballydoyle for the first time, picked out four things that caught his eyes or ears.

'Don't lose faith' in Bonnard

While Benvenuto Cellini’s route to the Derby was being mapped out, Aidan O’Brien was at pains to remind everyone not to forget Pierre Bonnard.

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