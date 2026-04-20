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Sprinting fireworks, Lockinge line-up and a Classic contender to keep the faith in - what I learned from a morning at Ballydoyle
Aidan O'Brien offered plenty of insight at BallydoyleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Aidan O'Brien opened the door to a small number of reporters on Monday morning and there was plenty to discuss away from the main news that he is again set to target the Derby and Oaks trials at Chester with some of his leading Epsom contenders.
Andrew Dietz, visiting Ballydoyle for the first time, picked out four things that caught his eyes or ears.
'Don't lose faith' in Bonnard
While Benvenuto Cellini’s route to the Derby was being mapped out, Aidan O’Brien was at pains to remind everyone not to forget Pierre Bonnard.
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more inIreland
- 'My age hasn’t affected me' - 30-year-old conditional seeking 'dream result' as Irish title rivals trade blows
- Change of plan for Derby favourite as Aidan O'Brien eyes another stunning Chester-Epsom double
- Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini set for Classic trial at rearranged Epsom fixture with stablemate heading to Sandown on Friday
- Aidan O'Brien 'not given up on a mile' with Albert Einstein yet - but door open for sprinting switch after Newbury third
- 'Everyone in school is great. They’re always supporting me' - 16-year-old taking all-weather by storm and ready to rock on turf