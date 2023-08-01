Racing Post logo
'Shop closures and job losses' - Irish Bookmakers Association concerned about proposed betting duty increase

Paddy Power: founded in 1988, by the merger of the 40 shops of three Irish bookmakers Stewart Kenny, David Power and John Corcoran
Irish betting shops could be under threat

A hike in betting duty will have a damaging impact on Irish racing, trigger further betting shop closures plus "unnecessary" job losses, and lead to more illegal bookmaking according to the body representing off-course firms.

The Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) has aired its concern at a proposal by the influential Tax Strategy Group (TSG) for a 0.5 per cent increase in betting duty for retail and online operators.

Betting duty in Ireland is applied as a turnover-based tax, charged on the amount of the bet placed by customers. The rate was increased from one to two per cent in 2019. 

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 09:00, 1 August 2023
