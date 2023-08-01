'Shop closures and job losses' - Irish Bookmakers Association concerned about proposed betting duty increase

A hike in betting duty will have a damaging impact on Irish racing, trigger further betting shop closures plus "unnecessary" job losses, and lead to more illegal bookmaking according to the body representing off-course firms.

The Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) has aired its concern at a proposal by the influential Tax Strategy Group (TSG) for a 0.5 per cent increase in betting duty for retail and online operators.

Betting duty in Ireland is applied as a turnover-based tax, charged on the amount of the bet placed by customers. The rate was increased from one to two per cent in 2019.