'She comes into her own' - Sam Curling confident of plundering Thyestes Chase with Cheltenham Festival heroine Angels Dawn

Sam Curling is aiming for more big-race glory with last season's Kim Muir winner Angels Dawn , with the Tipperary trainer gearing up his stable star for a tilt at the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park next week.

The nine-year-old gave Curling and rider Pa King their first Cheltenham Festival success when edging out the Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown in last season's 3m2f amateur riders' handicap and started this campaign with two efforts over hurdles at Clonmel and Navan.

Curling was satisfied with them and hopes Angels Dawn can take a big step forward back over fences in the €100,000 contest at Gowran Park next Thursday, for which she has been installed as 7-1 second favourite.

He said: "We've been happy with her two runs over hurdles. Her first run at Clonmel was good and the ground was very tough at Navan but she still ran well to a point. She's a lot better over fences. She comes into her own in the spring so you'd be hoping she would start to improve from here on.

"She's had seven runs over fences and you'd be hoping there would be more to come. She obviously has to improve but she never wins by too far so hopefully she can step up again."

Angels Dawn proved progressive over fences last term, climbing 20lb in the ratings to a mark of 138, and Curling feels the track at Gowran will play to her strengths given she showed a liking for the course when fourth in a hot beginners' chase won by Classic Getaway in November 2022.

"I think Gowran will suit her very well, she ran there in a beginners' chase last season and jumped super that day," he said. "The ground will probably be soft which would suit as well.

"Philip [Enright] will be on her again, all being well. The Thyestes is a massive race in the calendar so it's great to have a runner in it and even better if she has a bit of a chance. This has been her target since the end of last season. It was the aim last year but she didn't get in."

The race has attracted a strong list of entries, including two previous winners of the race in the Gordon Elliott-trained Coko Beach and Longhouse Poet for Martin Brassil. Coko Beach landed the 2021 edition and has since plundered another lucrative handicap when landing the Troytown at Navan in November.

Dual Grand National placed Any Second Now is also in contention for Ted Walsh, while Willie Mullins is responsible for five entries including the 6-1 favourite James Du Berlais.

