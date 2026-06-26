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Seamie Heffernan slapped with 24-day whip ban for winning Royal Ascot ride
Seamie Heffernan has been handed a 24-day ban for his winning ride at Royal Ascot after being found to have used his whip above the permitted level when landing the Jersey Stakes.
The Irish rider had just three rides at the royal meeting, but walked away with two winners courtesy of trainer Fozzy Stack, with Nola Sole landing the Chesham before Thesecretadversary followed up in the Jersey.
However, the 53-year-old was found to have used his whip three times above the permitted level within the final two furlongs of the Group 3 without giving the 20-1 shot time to respond, resulting in the jockey being handed a 24-day ban due to the penalty being doubled for Class 1 races.
Heffernan's suspension is set to begin on Monday, July 20 and will run until August 12, ruling him out of potential rides at the Galway festival and Glorious Goodwood. He was also fined £2,800.
Heffernan was one of just two jockeys to receive a suspension after the whip review committee's meeting on Friday, with Japanese rider Katsuma Sameshima also banned for seven days.
Sameshima was found to have failed to give his mount, the unplaced Lugal, time to respond after using his whip twice in the final furlong of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He will be banned for a week in July.
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