Ruby Walsh, Fran Berry and Emmet McNamara co-found new management agency for jockeys

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A new venture co-founded by former jockeys Ruby Walsh, Fran Berry and Emmet McNamara has been launched with the aim of assisting with professional off-track support for riders.

Complete Sports Management (CSM) already has 40 jockeys signed up alongside brands such as Finance Ireland, McCarthy Insurance Group and Travel Counsellors. It has been established to provide a model tailored specifically for jockeys, covering commercial representation, PR and media, tax and accounts, financial planning, travel logistics and group partnership deals.

The agency was founded by chartered accountant JP Wynne, alongside the three former jockeys, and seeks to centralise a number of services under one roof to provide riders with "professional structure, financial clarity and long-term career security".

“Through my accountancy practice I’ve worked with professional Flat, National Hunt, apprentice and amateur jockeys for over 20 years," said Wynne. "Ruby, Fran and Emmet have all been there themselves. We recognise the struggle that our incredibly talented jockeys face when trying to manage contracts, sponsorships, media requests, tax planning and travel logistics themselves – often without the structured support they deserve.

“Simply put, CSM was built to give jockeys peace of mind. We handle the business, so they can focus entirely on racing."

Ruby Walsh: "The long-term ambition of CSM is to elevate the standard of athlete management within Irish racing and beyond" Credit: Racing Post

Walsh, who has been Irish champion jump jockey 12 times, said: "Horseracing offers brands authenticity and huge opportunities with national and international visibility – but it needs to be done properly and professionally. Complete Sports Management acts as the bridge between ambitious brands and Irish jockeys.

”The long-term ambition of CSM is to elevate the standard of athlete management within Irish racing and beyond."

Berry believes the venture can be a "win-win" for brands and jockeys and said: "Our vision is simple. We want to bring structure, clarity, professionalism and long-term thinking into every aspect of a jockey’s career, while creating real commercial value for the brands who support the sport."

Derby-winning jockey McNamara, who now works as a chartered accountant, said: "There’s no doubt about it that the Irish punch above our weight in most departments, and when it comes to sport that is particularly true.

"Irish jockeys are world class and gone are the days of sorting out your tax return on the way to the races – the job is tough enough! I’m delighted to be part of this exciting solution for jockeys."

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