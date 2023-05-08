Roscommon cancels Monday fixture following further rain overnight

Monday's meeting at Roscommon has been cancelled after the track was found to be waterlogged in places at a morning inspection.

Officials at the course inspected at 7.30am and following a further 10mm of rain overnight, conditions were deemed unraceable.

The seven-race Flat card, the only meeting in Ireland on the day, had been due to start at 4.30pm.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "Following 10mm of rain overnight, Roscommon is waterlogged in places at present. With the forecast being for further rain this afternoon, unfortunately the fixture scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled."

The absence of Roscommon leaves five bank holiday Monday fixtures in Britain with afternoon cards at Ayr, Southwell and Worcester followed by evening meetings at Windsor and Newcastle.

Worcester starts its summer jumps season with a competitive eight-race card headlined by the Cazoo Novices' Hurdle (4.20), the first qualifier for the track's novice series final.

