Rooting for Rachael: Blackmore charity fund could raise £250,000 with Betfair donation for every winner she rides

A new charity fund is being launched by Betfair on Saturday which it is predicted will raise up to £250,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund and Irish Injured Jockeys.

The initiative, which has been named the Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund, will kick off with a £100,000 donation from the bookmaker. For every winner Blackmore rides between Saturday and the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 13, Betfair will add a further £5,000 to the total.

Blackmore, who became the first female rider to win the Grand National, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and be named leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival, has averaged 30 winners during the period between late November and mid-April over the last five years. This means around a further £150,000 could be added to the initial £100,000 pot by the time it closes.

Blackmore, a Betfair ambassador, said: “This is a very generous initiative from Betfair and one that I am excited to be a part of over the coming season.

"The work of IIJ and IJF is vital in providing support services for jockeys past and present. It’s great to have Betfair supporting not only me, but two organisations that are so important to us as jockeys.”

Lisa Hancock, IJF chief executive, said the charity was “very grateful” for the support, while Michael Higgins, the IIJ general manager, called it a “generous initiative”.

He added: “Rachael is a committed supporter of IIJ and a fantastic role model for our sport, and we hope her current run of success continues.

"We have major plans in 2024 and a project which will involve significant investment on our part which will transform facilities and services available to our riders. This, along with our existing support programs, will benefit hugely from the fund.”

The fund has been started by Betfair at the same time as the release of the latest instalment of its sports documentary series ‘Serial Winner’ which focuses on Blackmore and is available to watch on YouTube .

Charlotte Booth, Betfair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We have a long and proud heritage of supporting horseracing and the wonderful charities which protect and care for its participants. I, along with every one of my colleagues, will be roaring home every Rachael Blackmore runner between now and Grand National day.”

