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Robson Aguiar set to lose some Amo-owned horses - but Kia Joorabchian says rift has been 'blown out of context'
'It is a blow and there’s no point saying otherwise, but we want to be successful here and I think we can be successful'
Robson Aguiar has vowed to bounce back stronger than ever after it emerged a number of Amo Racing-owned horses were set to be taken out of his stable by long-time ally Kia Joorabchian.
Those set to depart will not include the Group 1-winning juvenile Power Blue, or stable stalwart Bucanero Fuerte, and Joorabchian played down the rift which had emerged late on, saying it has been "blown completely out of context".
Amo Racing released a statement on Tuesday evening which said: "There has been a great deal of speculation and exaggeration surrounding Amo Racing and Robson Aguiar in recent days, and we feel it is important to clarify the position.
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Published on inIreland
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