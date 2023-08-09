Racing Post logo
River Tiber set to miss Phoenix in favour of Prix Morny as Aidan O'Brien firms up juvenile plans

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of Paddington
Aidan O'Brien: is favouring Unquestionable for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes over River TiberCredit: Patrick McCann

Unquestionable is likely to lead the Ballydoyle challenge in Saturday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40) at the Curragh rather than ante-post favourite River Tiber, with the unbeaten Coventry Stakes winner set to wait for the Prix Morny at Deauville the following weekend.

Aidan O'Brien has won the Phoenix Stakes a record 17 times, most recently with Little Big Bear last year, and it is looking increasingly possible Unquestionable will spearhead his team as he bids for win number 18.

River Tiber was 5-4 favourite with Paddy Power on Wednesday morning, with Unquestionable available at 5-1, but there could be a major shake-up in the market now that O'Brien is leaning towards France for next year's 2,000 Guineas second favourite.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 19:29, 9 August 2023
