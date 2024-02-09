Richard Pugh takes up new role as Head of Racing and Insights with HRI

Richard Pugh has been appointed to a newly created role within Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) where he will be responsible for the management of the racing department and race-planning function as head of racing and insights.

Pugh is vastly experienced within the industry, having joined Tattersalls Ireland in 2012, and has been its director of horses in training sales since 2015 prior to taking his new post.

He co-founded Point to Point Services Ltd in 2003 together with its associated website p2p.ie and will step down as its director with immediate effect due to the commitments of his new role. He is also the lead race commentator for RTE Racing having started calling point-to-points in 1997.

Pugh has been a long-serving committee member of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association and Irish Thoroughbred Marketing. He will report to the new director of racing, Jonathan Mullin, in his new role.

"I've been on the programme's advisory group for the last number of years and I find that aspect of the game intriguing," Pugh said. "The whole economics of horse-racing has always interested me. The planning, fixtures, programming and scheduling are all elements which combined make for a good product and it's something I have an interest and a passion for.

"Tattersalls has been an exceptional experience. It has been wonderful working with such passionate people. It's a brand with huge integrity and it gives you wonderful values. The experience it has given me strategically by sitting on boards or dealing with various industry stakeholders, it's what allowed me take this leap. Hopefully what I've taken from my role with Tattersalls can compliment my new role with HRI."

Freya Hammer has been appointed senior data insights manager and will join HRI in May. Reporting to the head of racing and insights, Hammer joined Flutter as a data analyst in 2018 before becoming commercial performance manager in 2021. She joined BoyleSports in 2022.

Read more:

Unbeaten chaser Grangeclare West to miss Brown Advisory and ruled out for remainder of the season

Impaire Et Passe to miss Cheltenham Festival after being scratched from Champion Hurdle and Stayers’ Hurdle

'Once-in-a-lifetime horse' and dual Champion Hurdle winner Hardy Eustace dies aged 27

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2024. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.