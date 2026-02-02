Rich Ricci on Lossiemouth: 'I don't mind running in either race - her best trip is two and a half, but it's a wide-open Champion Hurdle'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Rich Ricci has not ruled out the prospect of Lossiemouth having her first crack at the Unibet Champion Hurdle despite her odds-on defeat in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown on Sunday, with the owner describing the opening day showpiece at the Cheltenham Festival as "wide open".

Having gone into the weekend as favourite for the Champion Hurdle, Lossiemouth was pushed all the way out to 7-1 by William Hill after trailing in three-and-a-quarter lengths behind Brighterdaysahead.

She was instantly made the new 10-11 favourite with Paddy Power for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle over 2m4f, a race she has won easily for the last two years, and Ricci feels that is her optimum trip.

Reflecting on her rather subdued showing at Leopardstown, only the fourth defeat of her career, Ricci said: "She's fine and I've just put it down as one of those days. We're willing to just put a line through it and move on. She loves Cheltenham and she's fine this morning [Monday], which is the main thing."

On the big decision that needs to be made, Ricci said: "We'll see how she comes out of the race and the next couple of weeks will tell a tale. I don't mind running in either race, to be honest. She loves Cheltenham and I would say her best trip is probably two and a half, but it's a wide-open Champion Hurdle, so we've got some decisions to make."€

Lossiemouth trails in behind Brighterdaysahead in the Irish Champion Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lossiemouth is four from four at Cheltenham. She won the Triumph Hurdle in 2023 and the International Hurdle in 2024 before bagging a brace of Mares' Hurdles.

With State Man sidelined and Sir Gino picking up a nasty pelvic injury on Trials day at Cheltenham last month, Lossiemouth had looked the most likely winner of the Champion Hurdle to many punters before her defeat to Brighterdaysahead, now the clear favourite ahead of The New Lion.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 10)

William Hill: 9-4 Brighterdaysahead, 11-4 The New Lion, 6 Constitution Hill, 7 Lossiemouth, 9 Golden Ace, 20 bar

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 12)

Paddy Power: 10-11 Lossiemouth, 5-4 Brighterdaysahead, 7-4 Wodhooh, 8 Jade De Grugy, 10 Feet Of A Dancer, Golden Ace, 12 Take No Chances, 16 bar

