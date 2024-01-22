Racing channel audience not at risk of problem gambling, HRI tells government as it pushes for vital tweaks to new gambling bill

The demographic make-up of those watching racing channels means they are not susceptible to problem gambling, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has told the government as it argues for amendments to the impending Gambling Regulation Bill and the swingeing advertising ban it encompasses.

The bill, which has been in report stage in the Dail, the Irish parliament, since July 12, paves the way for the introduction of a watershed that prevents gambling advertising between 5.30am-9pm, which Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing have warned will render their racing coverage in Ireland economically unviable .

HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade said the ball was now in the government's court after HRI proposed key amendments to the clause centred around the demographic that tune into subscription racing channels.

Eade said: "We had a productive meeting back in September and we made good ground on the racecourse element. We got plenty of reassurances and now we just need to see those reassurances converted into the text of the legislation.

"In terms of the advertising and its potential impact on broadcasting, we proposed pretty reasonable amendments to Section 141 which we submitted to the department of justice and the minister [James Browne].

James Browne: minister at the department of justice

"Our proposals centred around the demographic of those who are signed up to subscription racing channels. They are of an age where they are not the people at risk of problem gambling based on what we know and the Economic & Social Research Institute [ESRI] research."

It is understood the bill is being treated as a matter of priority for the current government given a CEO for the new Gambling Regulatory Authority has been in place for more than a year, while an implementation team has also been appointed.

Eade explained that the introduction of the legislation will likely be phased rather than enforced immediately. However, she felt the process would be finalised on a 'timely basis' given the government is keen to get it over the line with a general election due later this year or early in 2025.

"A lot of work has gone into the bill from the legislator and it has to go through the report stage," she added. "In fairness to the minister, he said it wouldn't be a cliff-edge drop so we would have a bit of time to come to terms with the final version of the legislation. We haven't been given a timeline but I would imagine it is part of the current government's plan so I'm sure they want to get it in on a timely basis. But there's a lot to work through yet."

A study by the ESRI in October last year showed that three-quarters of adults spend money on at least one form of gambling per month, with the most common forms of gambling being lotteries and scratch cards.

Many commentators have queried the exemption of the lottery from the reformative gambling legislation, particularly given advertisements relating to that form of gambling tend to be broadcast at morning and midday. The National Lottery Act 2013 provides the legislative framework for its running.

Eade said she found it difficult to comprehend why the rules are envisaged to be vastly different for the two forms of gambling.

"Research points to the Lotto and scratch cards being the predominant form of gambling," she said, "yet that sector operates under advertising rules that are hugely different to those being envisaged for sportsbooks in the proposed legislation."

Read more . . .

Concessions made for racecourses but advertising ban remains crucial 'stumbling block' in Gambling Regulation Bill

Ruby Walsh: the racing industry will start to decline if Ireland's Gambling Regulation Bill is enforced

Senator Paul Daly confident key amendments are being worked on for upcoming Gambling Regulation Bill

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content