Racing cancelled at Clonmel after significant rain; Ffos Las calls afternoon inspection ahead of Friday card

Racing at Clonmel on Thursday was called off following a morning inspection after significant rainfall made the track unfit for racing.

The course was due to host a seven-race jumps card but faced 15 millimetres of rain since declarations on Tuesday, at which stage conditions were already deemed heavy.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer called for an inspection at 7.30am on Thursday and the track was soon declared unraceable due to the large volume of rain since the venue's last meeting on February 15.

"Following a further five millimetres of rain overnight, unfortunately the track is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled," Wyer said.

"The extra rain overnight has brought us to 15 millimetres since declarations on heavy ground and that is now 43 millimetres of rain since our previous meeting a fortnight ago."

The cancellation means there is no racing in Ireland on Thursday, with jumps meetings taking place at Wetherby, Taunton and Ludlow this afternoon alongside an evening all-weather card at Chelmsford.

An inspection has also been called at Ffos Las this afternoon ahead of its meeting on Friday. Conditions at the track are heavy after overnight rain was greater than expected and another ten to 15 millimetres are forecast this evening.

Clerk of the course Tracey O'Meara will inspect at 2pm amidst a day of ongoing showers, with the track currently posting a GoingStick reading of 5.4.

The next jumps meeting in Ireland is on Saturday at Navan, where the going is presently heavy with scattered showers expected ahead of the Grade 2 Webster Cup. Clonmel's next fixture is scheduled for March 28.

