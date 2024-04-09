Raceday morning inspection called ahead of Wednesday's meeting at Leopardstown as Leicester faces second check
Leopardstown will have to pass a 7.30am inspection tomorrow if its eight-race card, featuring the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes (3.15), is to go ahead.
Conditions have turned heavy by persistent rainfall resulting in several problem areas, which clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer is hoping can be improved by a relatively drying forecast.
He said: "Following a further 26mm of rain in the last 24 hours, parts of the track at Leopardstown are now unfit for racing. Where raceable, the ground is heavy.
"The weather forecast for today is generally dry and breezy and for Wednesday the rain looks patchy in nature bringing the possibility of 2-5mm. We have six yards of fresh ground for Wednesday with the rail moved to the innermost Flat line.
"There will be a 7.30am inspection tomorrow morning ahead of racing to determine if Wednesday's fixture can go ahead."
Goldana, who competed at Group 1 level last season, is favourite for the card's best race and connections will be hoping she can build on her third to Brilliant in last month's Park Express Stakes at the Curragh.
A second inspection has been called at Leicester ahead of its Flat card on Friday, with the track currently heavy and further rain forecast.
Officials assessed the track this morning, with the GoingStick reading 2.5 at 7.30am. A further 5-6mm is forecast today and another view will be taken at 8am tomorrow.
Published on 9 April 2024inIreland
Last updated 09:23, 9 April 2024
