Punchestown ready to build on record-breaking festival, but decision to exclude on-course bookmakers from premium areas has left 'a sour taste'

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Punchestown is in a strong position to build on last year’s record-breaking festival, according to its chief executive Conor O’Neill, although a decision not to allow on-course bookmakers to operate in ‘premium areas’ previously used at the meeting has been criticised by layers.

A five-day attendance figure of 136,651 last year was a record for the festival and O’Neill says all the signs are positive that figure can be matched, as long as the weather is kind.

“Last year was an exceptional one; we had five glorious days of sunshine and it was a wonderful success right across the business,” he said. “It gives us a fabulous foundation to build on for 2026.

“We’ve done numerous things to improve on it. We've increased our corporate hospitality by 2,500 seats throughout the week and we've also invested in our prize funds to ensure we can compete with the big festivals in the UK and Ireland.

“Business has been exceptionally strong. Our corporate capacity is sold out throughout the week. Ticket sales are ahead of last year's and all the indications are very positive. At this stage, it comes down to the weather.”

Racing manager Richie Galway is equally positive, reporting ground conditions at the track to be ideal ahead of Tuesday's opening card. He said: “We’re ideally positioned to be able to provide the ground that everybody wants. The ground is currently yielding, and I’d hope it will start on similar ground to what we have now.”

‘Sour taste’ for on-course bookmakers

The withdrawal of on-course bookmakers' permission to operate in ‘premium areas’ has been flagged by the founder of AK Bets and course layer Anthony Kaminskas in recent days. Bookmakers were previously permitted to operate a small number of pitches close to where a second pop-up Ladbrokes outlet was located. Ladbrokes will not run the second location this year.

“I hate to create any issues with Punchestown as I’m a big fan of the track,” Kaminskas said. “It’s just a bit disappointing that they’ve decided not to let bookmakers use premium areas outside the betting ring this year.

“I knew about six weeks ago that Ladbrokes weren’t doing the pop-up shop in that area. So that decision has been known for a while, and to just tell on-course bookmakers 11 days out from the festival they wouldn’t be allowed to stand in those premium areas leaves a sour taste.

“These are some really important days for the general bookmaker to try and get a few quid. They’d jump at the chance to go in the premium area because it’s highly concentrated. That’s where all the people are. It just doesn’t make sense not to offer those people the chance to bet with an on-course bookmaker. I just don’t understand the decision and why it hasn’t been explained.”

When asked to comment, O’Neill said: “While I appreciate the disappointment of the bookmakers who previously worked in that area, it was a commercial decision we made from a Punchestown perspective.”

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