Politicians to grill both sides in Irish media rights split over €47m deal

HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade answers questions on a previous visit to the Oireachtas
HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade answers questions on a previous visit to the Oireachtas Credit: Oireachtas TV

The bitter media rights dispute that has divided Irish racing will be brought before the cross-party agriculture committee in government buildings on Wednesday evening when representatives of both sides face questions during a private session. 

Senior officials from Horse Racing Ireland and its media rights committee have been invited to the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) to discuss the debacle, which led to five of the country's 26 racecourses rejecting a five-year deal worth €47 million annually to the industry. A delegation from the rebel group United Irish Racecourses (UIR), which comprises Thurles, Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo, will also be there to put their side across.

UIR has described the new contract with Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) as inequitable, stating its members had lost trust in HRI, that the authority and its four courses (Leopardstown, Fairyhouse, Navan and Tipperary) were taking a disproportionate slice of the revenue and that the deal favours larger tracks. 

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 May 2023
