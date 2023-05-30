Politicians to grill both sides in Irish media rights split over €47m deal

The bitter media rights dispute that has divided Irish racing will be brought before the cross-party agriculture committee in government buildings on Wednesday evening when representatives of both sides face questions during a private session.

Senior officials from Horse Racing Ireland and its media rights committee have been invited to the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) to discuss the debacle, which led to five of the country's 26 racecourses rejecting a five-year deal worth €47 million annually to the industry. A delegation from the rebel group United Irish Racecourses (UIR), which comprises Thurles, Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo, will also be there to put their side across.

UIR has described the new contract with Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) as inequitable, stating its members had lost trust in HRI, that the authority and its four courses (Leopardstown, Fairyhouse, Navan and Tipperary) were taking a disproportionate slice of the revenue and that the deal favours larger tracks.