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Paddy Twomey eyeing major autumn targets with new French recruit as Bond International aims high

Paddy Twomey: just as good at sourcing horses as he is at training them and placing them in the right races
Paddy Twomey: has ambitious plans for Concorde AgreementCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Paddy Twomey is looking forward to guiding the career of exciting Group 3 winner Concorde Agreement after owner Charlie Bond confirmed that the highly regarded daughter of Persian King had moved to his County Tipperary base from the Chantilly yard of Pierre Groualle

Bond Thoroughbred purchased Concorde Agreement privately last month in a deal brokered by Jason Kelly Bloodstock and initially the plan was for her to stay with Groualle as she was readied for Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines. 

Concorde Agreement returned a dirty scope after a racecourse gallop at Chantilly last Saturday and was scratched from the Diane on Tuesday, since when she has been moved to Twomey's operation at Athassel House Stud. 

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France correspondent
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Deputy Ireland editor

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