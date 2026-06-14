Paddy Twomey eyeing major autumn targets with new French recruit as Bond International aims high

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Paddy Twomey is looking forward to guiding the career of exciting Group 3 winner Concorde Agreement after owner Charlie Bond confirmed that the highly regarded daughter of Persian King had moved to his County Tipperary base from the Chantilly yard of Pierre Groualle .

Bond Thoroughbred purchased Concorde Agreement privately last month in a deal brokered by Jason Kelly Bloodstock and initially the plan was for her to stay with Groualle as she was readied for Sunday's Prix de Diane Longines.

Concorde Agreement returned a dirty scope after a racecourse gallop at Chantilly last Saturday and was scratched from the Diane on Tuesday, since when she has been moved to Twomey's operation at Athassel House Stud.