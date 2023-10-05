Paddy Power Gold Cup retribution could be on cards for French Dynamite after Mouse Morris scraps US plan

A second crack at the Paddy Power Gold Cup is among the options for French Dynamite after Mouse Morris elected not to send the eight-year-old to Far Hills for the American Grand National.

The Robcour-owned chaser won once over hurdles last season but put up a number of gallant efforts in defeat, most notably when finishing three-quarters of a length behind Ga Law in last season's Paddy Power at Cheltenham's November meeting. He returned to the same track in March, when he was beaten less than six lengths into fourth by Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase.

It had been mooted that French Dynamite could join potential Irish challengers Seddon, Winter Fog and 2022 winner Hewick at Far Hills on Saturday, October 21, but connections have decided against the trip.

Morris said: "There's been a change of plan with French Dynamite, we decided to not go to America with him. We'll see, but he could go back for something like the Paddy Power Gold Cup next month."

French Dynamite is priced at 20-1 with sponsors Paddy Power for the 2m4f handicap on November 18, with last season's Turners Novices' Chase winner Stage Star heading the market at 8-1.

Morris also reported that Gentlemansgame had come out of his seasonal debut at Gowran Park in fine form after the seven-year-old was beaten a length and a half into second by Easy Game in the Grade 2 Pwc Champion Chase last Saturday, with Envoi Allen a further seven lengths adrift in third.

The lightly raced chaser could be out at Wexford later this month for the Listed Bettyville Chase, which was won by Noble Yeats last season, or he could wait for Down Royal's November meeting.

"Gentlemansgame came out of Gowran well, there's not a bother on him," said the trainer. "It was a great run. I'm a bit limited with regards to where I can go with him, but he could head to Wexford or Down Royal next."

Paddy Power: 8-1 Stage Star, 10 James Du Berlais, 12 Balco Coastal, 14 Boothill, Datsalrightgino, Ga Law, Il Ridoto, Midnight River, Notlongtillmay, So Scottish, Stolen Silver, Telmesomethinggirl, 16 bar (including French Dynamite)

