'Our local station was rationing, they were giving €40 worth' - Irish trainers report transport delays due to ongoing fuel protests

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Irish trainers have reported long transport delays due to the ongoing fuel protests gripping the country and, with forecourts running dry, it could see many handlers unable to bring their horses to the racecourse if the situation continues.

Hauliers and others have blockaded motorways across Ireland, along with three fuel storage facilities, in actions designed to force the government to take action against spiralling fuel costs sparked by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Racing was held at Wexford and Dundalk on Friday and at Bellewstown on Saturday, while there are meetings scheduled for Sunday at Leopardstown and Down Royal. Meath-based trainer Dermot McLoughlin said long delays were the main issue he had encountered.

“Horses left the yard for Wexford yesterday at 10am, and they weren’t back until half ten last night,” said McLoughlin on Saturday. “Horses hanging around that long, as well as the staff being gone all day, it’s hard on them.

“I have a tank in the yard and thankfully, I got it filled up before these protests happened, but I have three trucks on the road, so it could be all gone next week. It’s a nightmare for anybody involved with horses.”

Andy Slattery had representatives at both Irish meetings on Friday and will have runners at Bellewstown and Leopardstown this weekend.

“I’m alright until Wednesday but after that I don’t know,” Slattery said. “They were out of diesel here on Friday, so we’ll see whether they get a refill. I could be out of diesel on Wednesday, but you’d have to imagine it will be finished by then.”

Wicklow trainer Philip Rothwell had eight runners at Wexford and will be well represented at Down Royal on Sunday.

“My driver drove out of his way yesterday to find somewhere to fill up the lorry so we would have it for the weekend,” Rothwell said. “The big thing on Sunday will be knowing what is going to happen from the M50 up to Down Royal with the protests. Nobody knows.

“Our local station was rationing fuel. They were giving people €40 worth which wouldn’t run our lorry for even ten miles. Luckily, we were able to fill up elsewhere. I know they ran out locally last night, but a lot of the stations are filling back up now, so I think we’ll be fine.”

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