'Once-in-a-lifetime horse' and dual Champion Hurdle winner Hardy Eustace dies aged 27

Dual Champion Hurdle hero Hardy Eustace, who scaled the heights in a golden era of hurdling, has died at the age of 27.

Trained by the late Dessie Hughes, Hardy Eustace won back-to-back Champion Hurdles in 2004 and 2005, retaining his crown in one of the most memorable finishes in Cheltenham Festival history when defeating old rivals Harchibald and Brave Inca.

In all, the horse famed for his bravery and longevity won seven times at the highest level, also landing the 2003 Royal & SunAlliance Novices' Hurdle at the festival, before being retired at the age of 13 in 2010.

In his life after racing, Hardy Eustace had been a star attraction at the Irish National Stud in County Kildare, which announced his death on Sunday.

His owner Lar Byrne said: "It's a very sad day to announce the passing of the legend Hardy Eustace. Hardy gave us so many special days out and will be forever remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime horse for all the Byrne family.

"Hardy made us many special friends over his racing career and retirement. I have so many people to thank throughout Hardy's lifetime: Dessie, Eileen and Sandra Hughes and all the team in Osborne Lodge; Kieran Kelly, Conor O'Dwyer and Paddy Flood. God rest Dessie and Kieran.

"Thanks to Fiona O'Dwyer, who retrained Hardy after his retirement from racing. A big thank you to Leona [Harmon] and all the team in the National Stud who gave Hardy five-star treatment in his new home since 2015. Thanks for all the great memories, Hardy."

Hardy Eustace (left) with Hurricane Fly at the Irish National Stud

In the early part of his career, Hardy Eustace was ridden by Kieran Kelly, who was in the saddle for the first Cheltenham victory but died following a fall at Kilbeggan in 2003.

Conor O'Dwyer went on to build a strong rapport with Hardy Eustace and was on board for the two Champion Hurdle victories, most memorably in 2005 when producing the perfect front-running ride to deny the strong-travelling Harchibald under Paul Carberry to win by a neck, with another neck back to Brave Inca.

Hughes's daughter Sandra said: "Hardy was a horse of a lifetime for my dad. He was a beautiful horse with a huge heart who loved racing. We will cherish the memories. I would like to thank Lar for always trusting in Dad during his career, Conor for riding him so brilliantly, not forgetting Kieran Kelly's wonderful ride in the Sun Alliance.

"A huge thank you to all the staff at the Irish National Stud who have given Hardy a wonderful retirement. It's a sad day and the end of an era but Hardy Eustace will always have a special place in our hearts."

O'Dwyer said: "I am very sorry to hear the sad news of his passing, but he had a wonderful life and wonderful retirement. He was a huge part of my career and it was an honour to be associated with him. My sincere thanks to Lar Byrne and the late, great Dessie Hughes."

