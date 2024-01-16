Old Peculier completes Dundalk hat-trick under 16-year-old Keithen Kennedy

Old Peculier did something very peculiar at Dundalk on Tuesday in that he completed a hat-trick of wins at the track over three different trips with three different jockeys.

After winning a 1m4f handicap under Jack Kearney, he was down in trip for the mile handicap here and won even more decisively in the hands of teenage sensation Keithen Kennedy.

The 16-year-old from Monasterevin in County Kildare is attached to the Jessica Harrington stable and the apprentice recorded his fourth career winner when helping Old Peculier justify odds-on favouritism.

The Mark Fahey-trained five-year-old coasted to a four-and-a-half length success despite having a 7lb penalty for his smooth win on Friday night.

Fahey was planning to head hurdling with Old Peculier, but those plans may have to be altered now and he could be worth a crack at a decent handicap.

Shane Foley steered Old Peculier to the first of his three successive wins in a 1m2½f handicap last month, with promising apprentices Kearney and Kennedy taking over the last twice.

Happy Horgan

Hugh Horgan got his year off to a cracking start as he helped himself to a double on Gran Caballo and Havana Notion.

Horgan helped 11-8 favourite Gran Caballo back up in the opening 1m4f apprentice maiden and doubled up in the first division of the 6f handicap on 11-2 shot Havana Notion for Johnny Feane.

Early joy for Joyce

Wesley Joyce, who was recognised for his remarkable recovery from a horror fall at Galway when handed the Flat Achievement award at the HRI Awards before Christmas, opened his tally for 2024 on the Eoin Doyle-trained Moondharrig in the second division of the 1m2½f handicap.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.