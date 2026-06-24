New era of gambling regulation in Ireland set to commence next week as remote operators come under GRAI remit

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A new era of gambling regulation in Ireland will be ushered in next week when licensing changes will include obligations regarding the payout of winnings and closure of accounts.

Remote gambling operations are set to come under the remit of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) from July 1, with a register to be published on that date detailing those licensed under the new regime.

Betfred have already informed their customers in Ireland they will be taking a "temporary pause" at the end of the month as they transfer to the new licensing system. It is expected some bookmakers who have been granted a licence will not appear on the list due to outstanding queries.

The changes come as part of the far-reaching Gambling Regulation Bill, which was signed into law in Ireland in October 2024.

It contained a number of ground-breaking reforms in the industry, most notably the establishment of a new regulator for gambling in the GRAI, a controversial gambling advertising watershed between 5.30am and 9pm, a prohibition on inducements offered by bookmakers and the creation of a social impact fund to be paid for by annual contributions from bookmakers based on turnover.

The GRAI opened for applications for remote betting licences in February and, in a statement to the Racing Post, said: "The GRAI has facilitated open and transparent engagement with operators pre- and post establishment in respect of all aspects under our regulatory remit.

"The GRAI has undertaken a proactive approach in relation to assisting industry, to ensure compliance with obligations under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024. The GRAI licensing application process is substantial and in line with our international regulatory peers.

"There are a number of important requirements that operators must satisfy before they can be approved. This is to ensure operators are fit and proper, have financial capacity to provide gambling activity, and that winnings are funded from lawful means. The promptness of granting a licence depends on the standard of application and supporting documentation received from the applicants.

"The GRAI is conscious of the impending July 1 deadline associated with expiration of the current revenue licences. Therefore, it is pertinent that applicants address any outstanding queries with the GRAI as soon as possible, in order to ensure they are in a position to provide gambling activities to the public from July 1, 2026."

Betfred have announced a "temporary pause" while they transfer to a new system Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Bar the advertising watershed and the curtailment of inducements, the majority of the obligations in the act have commenced. These include a potential eight-year prison sentence for allowing a child to participate in a gambling activity; a licensed operator cannot unreasonably withhold the payment of a consumer's winnings, unless, for example, it suspects a suspicious gambling pattern; a consumer will no longer be able to use a credit card to pay for gambling activities; and a remote operator must close an account when requested by the holder or after 13 months of inactivity.

If a consumer has a complaint that an operator has not fulfilled their legal obligations under the act, they can make a complaint to the GRAI.

The daytime gambling advertising ban, which sparked concern in the racing industry due to Racing TV repeatedly asserting it would render its Irish coverage "economically unviable", and the legislation surrounding a ban on inducements offered by bookmakers have not commenced.

The timeline for the phasing in of the advertising restrictions will be at the discretion of the Department of Justice.

"The legislation around advertising regulations put in place by the minister for justice, home affairs and migration must be commenced in order for it to take effect," the statement continued. "The timing of these regulations is a matter for the department.

"The GRAI recognises these rules have an impact on operators, and since our establishment we have had a wide range of stakeholder engagement with operators, industry representative groups, etc. We have published considerable guidance, including in relation to advertising and marketing, to assist operators in understanding the impact of the legislation."

Details can be found here.

List of obligations for remote licensees

Allowing a child to participate in a gambling activity will carry a potential penalty of eight years’ imprisonment.

A licensee cannot employ a child.

A person can participate in remote gambling activities only if they hold an account with the licensee.

Operators will be required to verify the age and identity of a participant who wants to open an online gambling account.

A licensed operator cannot unreasonably withhold the payment of a consumer’s winnings, unless, for example, the operator becomes aware of a suspicious gambling pattern in relation to the gambling activity.

A consumer must be provided with the ability to set a spending limit for gambling with the licensed operator. They can set a limit for the amount they can pay to participate in any individual gambling activity or the total amount they can pay for all gambling activities with a licensed operator.

A consumer will no longer be able to use a credit card (including payment by any electronic or digital means that uses money loaded from a credit card), or obtain credit to pay for gambling activities with a licensed operator.

A remote gambling licensed operator must close an account holder’s account when requested in writing by the account-holder, or after 13 months of inactivity.

A consumer must be provided with a copy of the operator's terms and conditions for remote gambling activities when they first access these services. The operator must provide a copy of the terms and conditions to the consumer again each time the terms and conditions change.

The licensee must provide a hyperlink to parental control programmes displayed on their homepage and on each online platform where a gambling activity can be accessed.

If a consumer has a complaint that an operator has not fulfilled their legal obligations under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024, they can make a complaint to the GRAI. The same applies to licensed operators. They can report unlicensed remote betting operators, or operators who they believe are breaching the legislation to the GRAI.

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