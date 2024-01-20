Navan requires second 9.30am inspection for Saturday card with ground still frozen in places

Navan's fixture on Saturday must pass a second inspection at 9.30am after parts of the track were still unfit for racing on in its initial assessment.

The track remains frozen in areas but temperatures are already up to 7C and a decision was made to give the surface more time ahead of racing, which starts at 12.45pm.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin says conditions improved "significantly" overnight while the wet forecast before racing should help the track thaw.

Graffin said: "Following our inspection this morning at Navan, the track has improved significantly overnight. However, there are still some areas which remain not quite fit for racing at the moment.

"Given the increase in temperatures throughout the morning, we're going to give it some further time and make a final decision at approximately 9.30am.

"We've had 4mm of rain overnight with some light showers at present and that's in our favour."

Cold weather has wiped out Britain's jumps programme with meetings at Ascot, Haydock and Taunton cancelled before Saturday.

An inspection is set for 2pm for Lingfield's jumps card on Sunday. Frozen ground forced the cancellation of the first of the three-day Winter Million on Friday but temperatures will reach as high as 6C on Saturday and 11C for raceday giving optimism for Sunday's card. All-weather action takes place at the track on Saturday.

Officials at Fakenham will inspect at 3pm for Sunday's other jumps fixture in Britain.

Read more . . .

Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' eight tips for the ITV action at Navan and Lingfield on Saturday

A top course combo and a trainer with notable track record - key angles and a best bet for Saturday's all-weather racing

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.