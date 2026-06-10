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Navan keen on introducing bonus after majestic Thundering On proves Salsabil Stakes is ultimate Oaks trial
Navan is looking into the possibility of introducing a bonus for the winner of the Salsabil Stakes who goes on to land the Oaks after Thundering On became the second filly in three years to complete the double at Epsom last Friday.
The Dermot Weld-trained Ezeliya achieved the same feat in 2024 when beating Purple Lily in the Group 3 at Navan before scooting clear to land the Epsom Classic under Chris Hayes.
Thundering On is now just 8-1 with Ladbrokes to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following her eye-catching Oaks success, with her next start likely to be in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh next month, according to trainer Joseph O'Brien.
Navan manager Ciaran Flynn is keen to link the Salsabil Stakes with the Oaks in some way and believes a bonus scheme could be an excellent incentive.
He said: "The Salsabil Stakes has been the ultimate trial for the Oaks in recent years with both Thundering On and Ezeliya doing the double and it would be an ideal thing to introduce a bonus for.
"I think the fact our race is over a mile and a quarter but has a stiff uphill finish is a perfect stepping stone for fillies heading to the Oaks as they tend to learn a lot at Navan. It has been an excellent race over the years and the quality just keeps getting better and better and it probably deserves to be recognised with a bonus."
In addition to Thundering On and Ezeliya, Pink Dogwood was only a neck away from doing the double in 2019 when she was narrowly beaten by Anapurna in the Oaks.
Navan may be best known as a jumping track, but in recent years the quality of the Flat racing has kept improving. Gstaad beat True Love in a sprint maiden at the venue last year, while Aidan O'Brien has used the Vintage Crop Stakes as a stepping stone for his leading Gold Cup contenders. This year Scandinavia followed in the footsteps of Kyprios and Yeats by winning the Listed prize.
Read more:
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
'Ride her like Nijinsky' - Kevin Blake's incredible confidence behind Thundering On and the genius that is Joseph O'Brien
'A once-in-a-lifetime moment' - high emotion for Thundering On's owner-breeder after sparkling Oaks victory
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