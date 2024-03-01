Navan and Leopardstown's weekend meetings face inspections on Saturday morning

This weekend's meetings at Navan on Saturday and Leopardstown on Sunday are under threat and face inspections on Saturday morning.

A 7.30am inspection will take place at Navan, where the Grade 2 Webster Cup (4.23 ) is the highlight and more rain was forecast on Friday.

Paddy Graffin, clerk of the course, said on Friday: "Following a further 10mm of rain since our update at 8am this morning and with the forecast for further rain today, there will be a 7.30am inspection tomorrow morning.

"We've had 27mm of rain since yesterday morning but unlike other parts of the country, we have avoided the snow. The track is fit for racing at present but we do have a small amount of surface water in places.

"At this point we've already had more rain than was forecast and Met Eireann is suggesting there could be still another 8-10mm to come today. However, some other forecasts are slightly more favourable, so we'll see what the rest of the day brings and assess the situation at our inspection tomorrow."

Leopardstown's fixture on Sunday is subject to an inspection at 8am on Sunday. The track was not fit for racing on Friday after 13mm of snow fell.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "Temperatures are currently rising and the snow is already starting to thaw and is turning to rain with bright spells and temperatures of seven degrees forecast for Saturday. We feel it is prudent to call an 8am inspection for Saturday to determine our prospects."

Newbury raced on predominantly heavy ground on Friday and more rain is forecast overnight but clerk of the course George Hill and his team will work to reconfigure the track, which will aid the course's chances, and there are no plans to inspect.

"Tomorrow morning has a showery nature," said Hill on Friday. "If you add all of the showers up from the early hours until before racing, we're probably looking at 3-8mm over a period of ten hours.

"We'll be on fresh lines so we'll see how today goes and get the track ready after racing by moving all of the rails and obstacles. It will be testing conditions and it won't suit them all."

The going is good to soft at Kelso for the Morebattle Hurdle fixture on Saturday with the prospect of around 4mm of rain overnight.

Clerk of the course Matthew Taylor said: "We're in good shape and have fresh ground on the bends and down the back straight on the hurdles course. The forecast has been frequently changing for Friday night and it looks more likely to be rain rather than snow now. It is likely to be around 4mm of rain but if we get more than that we might see the going ease to soft. It's a really good card and we're looking forward to the meeting."

Lingfield: Tuesday's jumps card is under threat Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lingfield's jumps meeting on Tuesday is under threat, with the turf course currently unfit for racing.

Clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "We're currently heavy with standing water and we're hoping we'll get the lesser of the rain forecast. We've had 7.8mm of rain this morning and we've got further rain forecast today. We've got showers tomorrow but Sunday we're hoping will be a dry day, so we'll keep monitoring."

There is standing water on the track at Wincanton currently but clerk of the course Tom Ryall is optimistic Thursday's meeting will go ahead.

He said: "We raced on Wednesday and it was soft, heavy in places and it was quite a wet day. We had 16mm in the early hours of this morning and we've still got the possibility of a couple of showers today and tomorrow.

"Then we have a mostly dry three days before racing so we're pretty confident we'll have no issues. There's a bit of standing water there today but that should be gone over the weekend and Wednesday looks quite a nice day. We're not concerned at the minute."

Read this next:

'He has a massive chance' - Harry Cobden sweet on the Cheltenham Festival prospects of a Paul Nicholls-trained novice

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.