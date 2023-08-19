Morning updates: Tramore off, Curragh on and leading contender Jumby out of Newbury's feature Hungerford Stakes

Tramore’s Saturday evening meeting has been cancelled after 35mm of rain left concerns over the safety of moving the stalls on and off the track.

The course staged a seven-race jumps fixture on Friday evening at the same time as when Storm Betty claimed half of Cork’s eight-race card, which was abandoned after the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes due to water on the track.

An inspection was called for Saturday morning at Tramore, following Friday’s jumps card. Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: ”Unfortunately due to all the rain we had yesterday and overnight, approximately 35mm, we’ve had to cancel this evening’s Flat fixture.

“The ground we raced on yesterday, to get stalls across the track we would do irreparable damage. To get stalls back and forward in the time that it takes to cover a circuit around here would be a major safety issue.”

Graffin doesn’t anticipate any problems with Sunday’s jumps meeting at Tramore going ahead.

“We’ve loads of fresh ground and that won’t be an issue for them,” he said. “Mainly due to the fact we can’t get stalls out and eight races, we just consider this unfit for Flat racing today. Due to the favourable weather forecast, I don’t envisage any problems for Sunday.”

Saturday’s meeting at the Curragh, featuring the Group 2 Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes and Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes, will go ahead after passing a morning inspection.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: “Thankfully we didn’t get the heavy rain that was forecast. In total we got 10mm yesterday evening and last night. We’re all good to go."

The ground on the straight course is good to yielding, yielding in places and on the round course is good to yielding.

Updated at 9.15am

Jumby ruled out of Hungerford defence

Jumby will not defend his BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.35 ) crown after being taken out of Newbury’s feature Group 2 due to unsuitable ground.

Jumby: will not run in the Hungerford Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Jumby won the £110,000 contest on good to firm last year and with the going at the Berkshire track good to soft, Eve Johnson Houghton’s five-year-old is a non-runner.

The reliable campaigner had been a general 7-2 chance before his withdrawal, with Richard Hannon’s course-and-distance winner Chindit, who beat just one of his nine rivals in this race last season, the 11-4 market leader.

Non-runners

Newbury

1.50

1 Enemy

3.00

1 Bless Him, 2 Accidental Agent, 11 Lyndon B

3.35

2 Jumby

4.05

4 Cut To The Chase

Newmarket

2.05

10 Star Of Lady M

2.35

1 James's Delight

3.10

6 Tokyo Dreamer

Ripon

2.40

6 Absolutelyflawless

Updated at 9.30am

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.