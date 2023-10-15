'Maybe we'll have egg on our face, but I like to talk before the event and I really feel he could be anything' - City of Troy in quotes

City Of Troy's outstanding victory in the Dewhurst Stakes prompted an outpouring of gushing quotes from his connections. Here are the most eyecatching . . .

"There is no doubt he is the best two-year-old I've trained."

A straight answer to a straight question from Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien

"He really is our Frankel. I know the way Aidan speaks. We're all optimists, but this horse is special. No question, he's the real deal. That's what we feel at this moment. Maybe down the line we'll have egg on our face, but I like to talk before the event and I really feel this horse could be anything."

Coolmore partner and co-owner Michael Tabor's immediate reaction post-Dewhurst

"For me, Frankel's the best racehorse I ever saw. I stupidly said to someone privately on the July course [after City Of Troy had won] that I hadn't seen a two-year-old do that since him. It's a silly comparison to make and this horse has a long way to go, but he's exciting at the moment and what he's done so far has impressed me. He's a very rare horse I think."

Ryan Moore on City Of Troy comparisons to Frankel

"You need tractor tyres to go on that ground, and he hasn't got that. What he does have is a jet engine and his engine pushed his action through. We usually push them to the limit, but we could never find his limit. That's why he's very unusual."

Aidan O'Brien on how City Of Troy handled the soft ground at Newmarket for the Dewhurst, conditions he believes are far from ideal for the superstar colt and made him vulnerable pre-race

"It's definitely possible. Let's hope he is as popular as Frankel was, but he'll only get that popularity as time goes on. Hopefully he'll win all the big races and the accolades will be given to him."

Michael Tabor when asked if City Of Troy could be the finest racehorse he has owned

"When we ran here on the July course [in the Superlative Stakes] I thought it was as impressive a two-year-old performance as I've experienced at that time of the year. Coming here, I couldn't see how anything could beat him, but the worry was the holding ground as he'd been off a long time, but his performance was commanding again."

Ryan Moore on City Of Troy's outstanding performances this season

"I think maybe, the way he is bred, the Breeders' Cup Classic next year or the year after would be a dream."

Michael Tabor was thinking big when asked about potential big races for City Of Troy down the line

"He's by Justify and it's a trait of the sire that they just keep going. He's out of a Galileo mare as well and something to really look forward to. We don't know where the limit is."

Aidan O'Brien believes City Of Troy could have the stamina to pull off the Triple Crown of 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger

