Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Mahler Mission set to skip Leopardstown as John McConnell eyes tilt at the Grand National at Aintree in the spring

Datsalrightgino jumps the last ahead of Mahler Mission in the Coral Gold Cup
Datsalrightginto rises just in front of Mahler Mission (left) at the final fence of the Coral Gold Cup at NewburyCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mahler Mission is set to skip his Christmas engagement in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown as trainer John McConnell eyes a tilt at the Grand National in the spring.

McConnell's seven-year-old enjoyed a promising novice campaign last season, landing a beginners' chase at Navan before finishing a close second in the Grade 2 Ten Up Chase at the same venue. He then went on to the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham where he suffered an agonising fall at the penultimate fence when still travelling powerfully in the lead. 

He kickstarted this season with a runner-up finish behind Thunder Rock in Listed company at Carlisle, a run which set him up for a tilt at the lucrative Coral Gold Cup at Newbury this month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 12 December 2023inIreland

Last updated 11:49, 12 December 2023

icon
more inIreland
more inIreland