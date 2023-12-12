Mahler Mission set to skip Leopardstown as John McConnell eyes tilt at the Grand National at Aintree in the spring

Mahler Mission is set to skip his Christmas engagement in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown as trainer John McConnell eyes a tilt at the Grand National in the spring.

McConnell's seven-year-old enjoyed a promising novice campaign last season, landing a beginners' chase at Navan before finishing a close second in the Grade 2 Ten Up Chase at the same venue. He then went on to the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham where he suffered an agonising fall at the penultimate fence when still travelling powerfully in the lead.

He kickstarted this season with a runner-up finish behind Thunder Rock in Listed company at Carlisle, a run which set him up for a tilt at the lucrative Coral Gold Cup at Newbury this month.