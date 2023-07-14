Long-awaited sectional timing data for Irish racecourses to be rolled out at all 26 Irish tracks from January 1

Long-awaited sectional timing data for Irish racecourses will be introduced to all 26 Irish tracks from the beginning of 2024 and will be broadcast on screen and provided live to networks including RTE and Racing TV.

As part of the recently concluded media rights renewal between Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) and media companies, Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), Coursetrack will be rolled out to all Irish courses from January 1, 2024.

The in-race data, which will also be published online after races, will include a race clock, leader’s speed, leader’s time per furlong and distance to finish. The system, which will be operated by RMG's timing partners Coursetrack, involves horses carrying lightweight GPS trackers, designed to fit within the saddlecloth. The trackers connect directly to a centralised operation at Racing TV’s London studios, meaning there is no need for antenna installations on course.

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “Racecourses in Ireland enter a new media rights environment from January and it is imperative we ensure there is as much information as possible for those who want to bet on the action on our tracks. The rollout of timing data from Coursetrack will be a key element in that, and I warmly welcome today’s announcement.”

Coursetrack is currently operating on 35 British racecourses, with its data broadcast live by ITV in the UK, Virgin Media in Ireland, and Racing TV in both countries.

Paul Hensey, CEO of Association of Irish Racecourses, said: “It’s vital that we have a reliable and accurate system, with low latency, which can provide timing information for the benefit of race fans, punters and participants – and Coursetrack provides just that. It is great to see the system in action at Dundalk, Fairyhouse and Leopardstown and we look forward to Coursetrack being rolled out at more tracks as the year progresses.”

Ruby Walsh: "It’s just vital to have the clock to back up what your eyes are telling you about the pace of a race" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ruby Walsh, former 12-time champion jockey and RTE, ITV and Racing TV presenter and pundit, said: “Pace is arguably the single most important factor of a horserace – horses generally run best when their energy is used optimally, which means regulating their effort as evenly as possible. Get the pace wrong and you’ll usually get the result wrong.

"Sectional times are vital for my role as an analyst, especially in upgrading and downgrading a horse’s performance depending on how the race and their individual race was run. And while watching a race, it’s just vital to have the clock to back up what your eyes are telling you about the pace of a race.”

Dave Tharp, managing director of Coursetrack, said: “We are delighted to be working with HRI and the AIR on this exciting project and delivering our latest GPS technology to all the racecourses throughout the country. This ultra-reliable, low-latency and easy-to-interpret data offers a scientific evaluation of a horse’s performance and serves as a valuable tool for analysing a race and for in-running betting.”

Read more here

Ireland's sectional timing 'utter mess' defended by technology provider

Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing may be forced to stop broadcasting in Ireland due to 'devastating impact' of new gambling bill

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.