Limerick's Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase moved from traditional Christmas slot to December 28

Limerick manager Tom Rudd is hoping the decision to move the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase to December 28 will allow the track to win a more prominent broadcasting slot at Christmas.

The 2m3½f Grade 1, which was won last season by Gerri Colombe, is traditionally run on December 26 but will now take place on the third day of the festival along with the Listed Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase.

Both Grade 2 contests at the festival, the Dorans Pride Novice Hurdle and the Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase, have been brought a forward a day to December 26 and December 27, while the Grade 2 Sporting Limerick Hurdle for four-year-olds on December 29 has been replaced with a Listed handicap hurdle for three and four-year-olds.

Rudd, who in addition to hoping the alterations will lead to the meeting getting more prominence on terrestrial television, also noted there is already a Grade 1 novice chase at Leopardstown on December 26.

He said: "Between Leopardstown and Limerick, there were two Grade 1 novice chases on the same day. When it comes to Limerick at Christmas, they do show it on RTE but it's on a repeat, not live, and there's so much racing on Racing TV that day as well.

"I wanted to move it out to the 27th but my foreman Dave Buston said we have fresh ground on the 28th so we decided to go with that. It's good to mix it up a little bit. We always get a good crowd on St Stephen's Day and it's hard to keep the interest up for the four days so we're just shaking things up a little bit."

Thirteen of the 16 entries in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick are also entered in the 2m1f Grade 1 at Leopardstown and Rudd argues that it is more beneficial for trainers if these two races do not clash.

He added: "I've had a lot of positive feedback from trainers. Obviously a lot of them are double-entered at Leopardstown and Limerick and if you're unlucky enough to have an early fall at Leopardstown, you can turn up at Limerick. We'll see how it pans out but I think it's positive overall and for the racing public. We're very happy with ticket sales at this point and we're looking forward to the festival."

