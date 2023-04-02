Leopardstown crucial Sunday Trials meeting gets go-ahead following morning inspection

Sunday's fixture at Leopardstown - which is poised to provide a wealth of clues for the upcoming Flat season - goes ahead following an inspection at the track this morning.

The track has been hit with 44mm of rain this week, 14mm of which fell in the last 24 hours and, while the ground is heavy it was deemed raceable after a 7.30am check.

The meeting features three Group 3 contests including trials for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, sponsored by Ballylinch Stud, while the Ballysax Stakes is typically a strong trial for the Derby. Harzand was the last winner of the race to follow up in the Epsom Classic in 2016.

Downpatrick stages a jumps meeting while racing in Britain comes from Doncaster on the Flat and Ascot over jumps.

