Support for Impaire Et Passe in Matheson Hurdle with Ballymore winner into 6-4

Impaire Et Passe is proving solid in the Matheson Hurdle (2.20 ) market before his clash with stablemate State Man .

Last season's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner finished second to Teahupoo on his return in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and drops back to 2m for this Grade 1 event.

He was as big as 2-1 on Thursday and has been supported into 6-4 (from 7-4) on Friday. State Man, who won the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on his reappearance, is the 4-6 favourite (from 4-7).

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “State Man remains an odds-on favourite but is slightly on the drift, while there’s been a bit of cash for stable companion Impaire Et Passe in the battle to see who becomes Constitution Hill’s main rival on paper for the Champion Hurdle in March."

Corbetts Cross is out to 11-4 (from 7-4) with several firms for the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown (1.45 ), with Flooring Porter now favourite in the Grade 1 event.

Flooring Porter is the 5-2 market leader with the majority of bookmakers having been as big as 3-1 at the start of the day.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old proved a tricky ride at the right-handed Punchestown last time but should be much better suited to the left-handed Leopardstown, where he won the Christmas Hurdle at this meeting in 2020.

The form of Flooring Porter's chase debut win at Cheltenham in October has been boosted by runner-up Broadway Boy, who has won twice since.

Corbetts Cross is reverting to 3m for the first time since running out at the last when firmly in contention in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Non-runners

Magical Zoe has been declared a non-runner in the Grade 3 Mares Hurdle (1.10 ) due to a stone bruise.

Adrian Heskin's mount, who finished second in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, was one of the leading fancies on the back of her last-time-out second to Irish Point at Down Royal.

Leopardstown

12.00 4 Jacksons Gold, 8 Hazelhatch Lady, 13 Quite Incredible, 16 Squire O'Hara

12.35 6 Ebony Jade

1.10 1 Magical Zoe, 9 Anna Bunina

2.55 1 Sequestered, 3 Barry Lyndon, 8 Ochocinco, 13 Must Go Now

3.25 7 Eastbank Warrior, 9 Ma Belle Etoile

Limerick

12.55 4 Evies Vladimir, 5 Hot As Pepper

2.05 4 Rockview Consort, 8 Ask The Bookie

2.35 7 Mount Frisco

3.10 4 Downtheoldbogroad, 8 Midweek Voices, 12 Day's A Dawning, 13 Double Dating, 19 Ashdale Flyer

3.42 2 Idol, 3 Maid In Manhattan, 8 Fireworks, 13 Thelonglad, 16 Whiskey Lady, 18 Legacy Of Dreams

Ground update

The going at Leopardstown has improved to heavy, soft in places on the hurdle course (from heavy) and remains soft, soft to heavy in places on the chase course.

There has been 5mm of rain at the track in the last day and there is a small chance of blustery showers this afternoon.

Limerick's going description remains heavy with 2mm of rain forecast before racing.

