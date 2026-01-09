Leo O'Brien, US-based trainer who pulled off audacious Classic raid in his native Ireland, dies at 85

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Leo O'Brien, who became the first US-based trainer to win a European Classic when Fourstars Allstar landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 1991, has died at the age of 85 following a lengthy illness.

From Newcastle in County Dublin, O’Brien was a successful jump jockey in the US in the 1960s and 70s but returned to Ireland to begin training with his brother Michael when his riding career was cut short through injury.

However, O’Brien returned to the US in 1981 with just one horse, Sports Reporter, who captured the prestigious International Gold Cup Steeplechase Handicap that year. He later enjoyed success on the Flat with the likes of multiple Saratoga Graded winner Fourstardave.

Fourstars Allstar: winning the 2,000 Irish Guineas Credit: MSI Caroline Norris 50% NO PRIVA

It was the latter’s brother, Fourstars Allstar, who really put O’Brien on the map in 1991 when pulling off an audacious transatlantic raid on his home country.

O’Brien’s son Keith told Bloodhorse: “Dad was telling me about this idea when Fourstars Allstar was a two-year-old. He told me he was going to take the horse over to Ireland for the 2,000 Guineas. I said, 'What are you talking about dad, are you crazy?' But he said to me, 'I think this horse is special, he might be able to do it.' I laughed, like a lot of people did.

"Fourstars Allstar ran a week before he was to go to Ireland and won a good allowance race on the turf at Belmont and Dad said, 'Now, I know he's ready.' Seven days later he won the Irish 2,000 Guineas."

Reflecting on his father’s career, during which he racked up earnings of $27 million, Keith added: “He came here from Ireland in 1964 to ride over jumps and fell in love with New York. In time he made it his home.

"He was a quiet, dignified man and he always gave his best. He gave everything he had to the game and got a lot back out of it. He loved racing and he loved racing in New York. It was always very special to him."