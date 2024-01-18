Leading Albert Bartlett fancy High Class Hero set to test his Cheltenham credentials at Thurles or Leopardstown

Leading Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle fancy High Class Hero could end a lengthy wait for a run and pitch up at Thurles on Sunday or wait for the Dublin Racing Festival next month for his Cheltenham Festival prep.

The seven-year-old is unbeaten in four starts for Willie Mullins, landing a bumper and three novice hurdles in the space of five months last year, which culminated in a smooth seven-length Listed success at Limerick. However, he has not been seen since that October victory.

He is the 12-1 second favourite for the Albert Bartlett behind stablemate Readin Tommy Wrong and is entered in a 2m7f novice hurdle at Thurles this weekend as well as the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown over 2m6f.

His part-owner Jared Sullivan has teamed up with Mullins for Cheltenham Festival success with the likes of Laurina, Duc Des Genievres and Eglantine Du Seuil, and is involved in the exciting novice in partnership with Neill Hughes and Peter Crowley. Sullivan's racing manager and former jockey Noel Fehily was impressed with how High Class Hero improved with each start last year.

Fehily said: "He's been in super form and has improved very nicely from run to run. His last win at Limerick in October was his best performance so he looks like he's on the up.

"He's been freshened up since then and he'll probably have another run before hopefully going on to Cheltenham. We'll see what Willie decides is the best option for him."

Sullivan has another bright prospect with Mullins in Femme Magnifique , who was an easy winner of a Thurles bumper last month. The six-year-old could join her stablemate High Class Hero at Leopardstown next month.

"Femme Magnifique is a lovely, big mare and won nicely at Thurles," said Fehily. "The plan is to go to the Dublin Racing Festival with her. I was very taken by her win, she did it very nicely. She looks a decent mare."

Love Envoi: was due to run at Lingfield on Friday before it failed its inspection Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Fehily runs his own syndicate along with fellow former jockey David Crosse, and one of their star performers Love Envoi was set to tackle the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Lingfield on Friday before the meeting was called off on Wednesday morning due to a frozen track

Hansard was an intended runner in the £110,000 Sovereign Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield but he has an alternative engagement in the Betfair Hurdle.

He said: "I haven't spoken to Gary [Moore, trainer] yet but he was keen to give him the Betfair Hurdle entry.

"It was a good run the last day. I thought he did well to get into it and then he got checked and had to go again in a slowly run race. I could definitely see him being competitive in all those good handicaps as they suit his style of racing."

The Paul Nicholls-trained Tahmuras is a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler for the syndicate and landed a competitive handicap chase at Aintree last month on just his second start over fences. Fehily was particularly enthused to see the seven-year-old back to form after a below-par chase debut at Chepstow.

He said: "He was disappointing on his first start over fences so it was great to see him win, especially as he was carrying plenty of weight.

"I was impressed with him. I thought he looked back to himself throughout the race so hopefully he can go on from there. There was a race at Wetherby pencilled in for him but that came too soon. I'm not sure where Paul will decide to go next with him but I'm sure a plan will be made shortly."

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 2.50 Cheltenham, March 15

Paddy Power: 8 Readin Tommy Wrong, 12 High Class Hero, 14 Captain Teague, Lecky Watson, Loughglynn, 16 bar

Read this next. . .

Racing doesn't happen without the sacrifices of people like Graham Lee and Richard Bevis - now they need our support

'It's different to anything I've experienced before in life' - Barry Connell living the dream with Marine Nationale

The road to the Supreme: the main contenders, key pre-festival races and a 12-1 shot who is yet to run over hurdles

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.