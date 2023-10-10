Jumps stars return: unbeaten bumper star and early Supreme favourite A Dream To Share profiled ahead of hurdling debut

The days are getting shorter, summer has passed and winter is well on its way. But don't cry because it's over, smile because the heroes of the jumps are on their way back. Over the coming weeks, some of the most loved and esteemed names in racing will be making their seasonal debuts and we can't wait to see them in action. We'll be profiling the big guns as they reappear to keep us warm between now and the spring – first up, it's A Dream To Share .

Who is he?

Could this be the next generational champion to don the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus? A Dream To Share was the king of the bumper scene last season, winning all three outings since the turn of the year including Grade 1 events at Cheltenham and Punchestown as well as a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival.

His astonishing bumper record stands at a perfect five from five – making him the first Irish-trained horse to reach that tally this century – but now it's time to go jumping.

Trained by John Kiely, A Dream To Share is one of the most exciting young horses in training in Britain and Ireland, and the five-year-old has the potential to wrest some of the season's major novice prizes away from the Willie Mullins machine.

When is he running?

A Dream To Share has been declared for Wednesday's BetVictor Predictor Maiden Hurdle (1.50) at Punchestown, the scene of his last Grade 1 triumph in April. Can he get off the mark at the first attempt?

How can I watch it?

A Dream To Share's Punchestown return will be available to watch on Racing TV.

Form figures

11111-

Highest Racing Post Rating

140 – the figure he achieved twice last season.

A Dream To Share: winner of the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival under John Gleeson Credit: Edward Whitaker

What has he done?

His record, so far, is faultless. Two wins in the summer of 2022 were followed by his Grade 2 breakthrough at Leopardstown last February and he went on to deliver a fine performance in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. A flat-bred son of Muhaarar out of a Galileo mare, he has been partnered by teenage jockey John Gleeson for all five of his wins so far, his victory at Cheltenham proving a popular one. He rounded off his campaign with another win at the Punchestown festival and the future looks bright.

What they say

John Kiely, trainer (after the Champion Bumper): "This is brilliant. As youngsters we'd never think we'd get to this hallowed spot. It's a real dream and the horse is named well. We treat every horse the same until they start to prove themselves and he seemed to do things easy, but I never asked him. I think there's more to come, so I hope he's a nice horse for JP."

What could the season have in store?

Wednesday's race at Punchestown is the first step on the road to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. If all goes to plan this week then the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle – won last year by Supreme winner Marine Nationale – or the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown, won last year by Supreme runner-up Facile Vega, could be potential December targets.

The current ante-post favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, A Dream To Share is as short as 7-2 to land the Cheltenham Festival curtain-raiser next March.

A Dream To Share 13:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: John E & Thomas Kiely

