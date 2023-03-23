JP McManus snaps up promising Willie Mullins-trained novice chaser

has become the latest acquisition by JP McManus after the legendary owner purchased the Willie Mullins-trained novice chaser, who was fourth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.

Previously owned by Mike Grech, the seven-year-old ran a promising race when finishing 11 lengths behind The Real Whacker at the festival.

I Am Maximus has an Irish rating of 148 over fences and holds entries in the Grade 1 Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and the €500,000 Irish Grand National on Easter Monday.

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "I Am Maximus seemed to run very well at Cheltenham when fourth in the Brown Advisory and he has a good bit of experience too. We'll wait and see what we will do with him now. He has a couple of options including the Irish National, but we will see what Willie wants to do with him."

I Am Maximus was a useful novice hurdler for Nicky Henderson and finished fourth in last year's Ballymore behind Sir Gerhard. He was transferred to Mullins for the start of this season and finished second on his first two starts over fences behind Minella Crooner and Gentlemansgame.

He was then pitched into a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival where he finished fourth behind Mighty Potter and was then stepped up to three miles in the Brown Advisory when he raced in the rear for much of the contest before staying on well.

I Am Maximus, who is still a maiden over fences, is the second Mullins-trained horse sold by Grech recently after Grade 1 winner Brandy Love was bought by Joe and Marie Donnelly, for whom she ran in last week's Mares' Hurdle.

