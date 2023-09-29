JP McManus and Paul Byrne do business again with Punchestown Grade 1 winner

JP McManus has bought another smart prospect from owner Paul Byrne as last season's Grade 1 Punchestown scorer Feronily will now race in the famous green and gold silks.

Byrne and trainer Emmet Mullins have forged a remarkable partnership in recent years and Feronily took the duo to new heights last season, landing the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase just four months after he made his rules debut in a bumper at Leopardstown.

The six-year-old was a maiden over fences going into the contest, having had just one chase start to go with a pair of runs over hurdles and in bumpers. However, he defied his inexperience by holding off the Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It by a length and three-quarters to give his trainer a landmark first Grade 1 success.